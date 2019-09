ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new traffic signal has gone up on a busy stretch of Albuquerque’s west side.

The Department of Municipal Development says the city activated this new light Friday, off Coors and Las Estancias to help with the traffic flow as that area keeps developing. The signal is flashing red through the weekend as drivers get used to it.

The light will stop flashing and will operate as a normal signal starting on Monday, Sept. 3.