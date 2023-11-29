ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council has recently approved funding to help with improvements to the interior and exterior of the Westside Emergency Housing Center.

“These investments help us meet people where they are and better support them during their stay and on their journey to housing,” City of Albuquerque Homeless Innovations Officer Maria Wolfe said in a press release. “This facility was not originally built for this purpose, so the City and County are patterning to make the Westside Emergency Housing Center a healthier place for the hundreds of people who stay there every night right now.”

The city is renovating two dorms at a time, improving their bathrooms, floors, and lights. The entire Westside Emergency Housing Center is also getting new beds and bedding. The outside of the building is getting an update too.

Now that winter has arrived, the housing center is offering three meals a day for those in need. A newly running 8 p.m. bus line has also been set up to help individuals get to the shelter in the evening, the city says.