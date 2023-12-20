ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers at a Wells Fargo branch in Albuquerque voted to form a union on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever Wells Fargo workers to unionize.

In an in-person election, bankers and tellers chose to join the Communications Workers of America’s Wells Fargo Workers United. Their goal is to improve conditions for them and their customers.

“This victory is not just for those of us working at the Albuquerque branch. It’s for the customers we serve every day, and for workers across Wells Fargo. This stands as a testament to workers in the financial services industry who know we need a collective voice to improve the industry we are integral to,” Sabrina Perez, a senior premier banker at Wells Fargo in Albuquerque, stated in a news release.

“We’re stronger and more motivated than ever before because we know a union is the only way forward for us and the customers we serve each and every day. With our collective voice on the job, we look forward to finally transforming Wells Fargo from the ground-up,” Alexander Rihani, associate personal banker at Wells Fargo in Albuquerque, stated in the news release.