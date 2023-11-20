ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bankers and tellers at Albuquerque Wells Fargo Banks filed a petition to unionize.

According to Reuters, in a petition to the National Labor Relations Board, employees in Albuquerque and Bethel, Alaska, filed for union elections, laying the groundwork for potential unionization in an industry that has largely been immune to such labor campaigns.

Wells Fargo’s CEO of Consumer, Small and Business Banking highlighted investments the lender had made for employees over the past four years, like increasing staffing levels and bumping up median base salaries.