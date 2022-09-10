ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s more trail for bikers to travel on in northeast Albuquerque. The Parks and Recreation Department made the official opening Saturday.

The department officials opened the Cooper Multi-Use Trail, which runs between Eubank and Wyoming. The .75-mile trail will help prevent erosion with planting and mulching. There are all new curbs, pavement, and sidewalks.

The project cost a little more than $800,000 overall, and officials said it is money worth spending to provide another incentive for workers and companies to come to the city.

According to officials, some companies look to relocate to the area, and they often look for a quality of life for their workers and residents. The modern-day employer is looking for something like a trail to benefit the area, they said.

The department also announced the start of the 2nd Street Alameda Drain Trail Project. The first phase of the project will take about 6 months, and it will cover more than 2.5 miles.