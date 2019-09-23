Albuquerque Water Polo Club fosters sportsmanship and teamwork

The Albuquerque Water Polo Club is dedicated to a family mentality where no one is left behind and all athletes are taken care of.

Albuquerque Water Polo Club is preparing for their upcoming Chile Classic. The annual tournament brings teams in from several locations including Colorado, Arizona, and Mexico.

The tournament will be September 27 through September 29 and will be held at the West Mesa Aquatic Center. A total of 68 games will be played this weekend.

AWPC is a 501C non-profit organization that works hard to find sponsors to support their program. They have 15 coaches with 120 athletes in the program and strive to make sure no athlete is left out of participation due to financial difficulty.

AWPC works to keep their seasonal dues relatively low so they don’t have a large operating budget. Funds from sponsors go towards what they would like to support including equipment expenses, athlete travel, etc.

To become a sponsor, visit the Albuquerque Water Polo Club’s Facebook page.

For more information on the Albuquerque Water Polo Club, click here.