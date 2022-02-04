ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The metro’s water authority is calling on customers to be patient as they deal with an influx of calls during the cold snap. With temperatures remaining around or below freezing the past couple of days the agency says they are fielding a lot more calls about frozen pipes.

With another cold night ahead, officials remind people to disconnect hoses, insulate exposed pipes, and drip a faucet overnight to prevent pipes from freezing.