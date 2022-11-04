ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store.
Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a grant to four local Albuquerque organizations; The Children Greif Center and ARCA each received $1,500. Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention each received $1,000.