ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque volleyball community is stepping up for one of their own. A long-time member of the community has been shown a lot of support after a health diagnosis.

Youth Volleyball Coach and Referee Fred Ader has been a part of the Albuquerque volleyball community for more than 20 years. He recently took a step back from officiating after being diagnosed with ALS, which is causing him to lose mobility in one arm.

As their fundraiser this year, La Cueva’s Volleyball Program decided to raise funds for Ader through bake sales, donations,a nd gift baskets. Other teams, like Eldorado, got involved too.

Alltogether, the community raised $8,000 for Ader, and recently, they presenting him with the check.

“When I found out they were going to donate whatever that they raised, I was just like, I was just blown away,” said Ader.

He said the money will go towards helping pay for his medications.