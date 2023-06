Close-up on a sign in the window of a shop displaying the message: Now hiring. | Adobe Stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking for a job in the Albuquerque area? On Thursday, Best Hire Career Fairs will be hosting an Albuquerque virtual job fair.

They have been doing this for the last five years, and this year’s event is free to anyone.

The event will start at 10 in the morning and go until 2.

For more information about the fair, click here.