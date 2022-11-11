ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All over the nation Friday, Veterans were remembered and honored for their contribution. Even locally, one of Albuquerque’s elected officials spent the morning honoring veterans for their military service.
District Three City Councilor Klarissa Peña and her office hosted their annual veterans day breakfast at El Charritos New Mexican Restaurant with some help from Garcia Automotive Group, veterans got a free breakfast featuring breakfast burritos, donuts, and coffee.
“It’s just a small token of appreciation for the veterans in the district, and throughout the city,” said ABQ City Councilor Klarissa Peña. She continued, “We do this every year just to honor the men and women that have served in the military.”
District One Councilor Louie Sanchez, who is a veteran himself, was also in attendance.