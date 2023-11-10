ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a way to say ‘thank you’ to veterans, El Charritos on Central provided breakfast burritos, coffee and donuts to any veteran who stopped by Friday morning.

The veterans breakfasts are a way for city officials and community members to show their appreciation. “Getting a chance to meet the guys who gave up their lives, families and their children’s lives and all of that to go away and take care of us, in some ways even giving up their own freedoms,” President of the West Central Community Development Group Twyla McComb said.

According to McComb, the veterans breakfast has become an annual tradition for the past several years.