A photo from inside the VA chapel in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The chapel at the VA Medical Center in Albuquerque has been renamed. Its new name pays homage to World War II chaplains.

Officials hosted a renaming ceremony this morning for the chapel at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center.

It’s now called the “Dorchester Chapel.”

The new name is to honor the four chaplains that gave their lives to help save others on board the Dorchester after it was hit by a German torpedo during WWII.

The four men are Chaplain George Fox, Chaplain Alexander Goode, Chaplain John Washington, and Chaplain Clark Poling.

The ceremony was held 80 years to the day when the Dorchester sank.