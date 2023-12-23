ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexican veteran Ruben Barela was celebrated Saturday as he turned 100 years old. He was recognized for living a life full of service to his community and country.

Surrounded by friends and family Saturday, cheers and claps filled the room for Barela at the parish hall of the Queen of Heaven Church.

“I’m feeling great with my family and friends here, and it makes a very joyful event,” Barela said.

Barela was recognized by Brigadier General Jamison Herrera, deputy adjutant general for the New Mexico National Guard and acting cabinet secretary for the Department of Veterans Services with notable coins, and a state flag that has flown over the state capitol.

“I have a tremendous amount of admiration and gratitude for your service to our country,” said Herrera while giving a speech about Barela.

Barela said he grew up in Albuquerque and lost his father when he was just four years old. As a child, he spent most of his time in an orphanage and built a deep devotion to his faith before leaving the country to fight in World War II. He recalls his experience overseas.

“Experiencing the real combat in war, the noise, the chaos, the turmoil, the fear, everything,” Barela explained. “Experiencing that within battle after battle, patrol after patrol.”

Upon returning from the war, and settling again in Albuquerque, Barela found another way to serve: through his faith. On one account, a priest at Barela’s church he was attending asked veterans at the church to write a short story for Veterans Day. Barela agreed to this but had other plans.

“I began to prepare a few pages, and it developed into a manuscript, and I decided to go ahead and write a book,” said Barela.

In his book, titled “Interior Soldier of Christ: Fidelity on the Front Lines,” Barela shares his life story of growing up in an orphanage, living through the Great Depression, and the trials he faced while fighting in the war.

When asked what he would like people to know about living a full life, Barela commented, “Try to treat other people with goodness and kindness.”

Barela hopes his books help other veterans through hardships and find courage in serving their country and community. You can find the book on Amazon.