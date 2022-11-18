ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The home of an Albuquerque veteran received a major facelift Friday. He lives with his sister and mother.

Veteran Robert Dudley spent time across the world as a part of his service with the Air Force. Recently, he returned home to care for his disabled sister alongside his mother, Joann.

Joann has been very involved in the community, helping with the nonprofit “Following the Leader Ministries.”

Friday, the organization and the Home Depot Foundation teamed up to give back to the family.

“She [Joann] wants to like do stuff, and I’m like, no, let us help you. From what I understand, you’ve been helping everybody your entire life, so you sit back. Let us help you,” said Home Depot Community Captain Bryan Foster.

The work done to the home included painting and landscaping.