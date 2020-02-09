Closings & Delays
Albuquerque veteran crafts unique whiskey

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a beer state, an Albuquerque veteran is hoping to put New Mexico on the map for craft distilling, too.

Scott Feuille has been around the globe, serving as a pilot in the Navy for twenty years, and then flying for a commercial airline. Though he enjoyed his years of traveling, he says he always had one goal in mind: getting back to Albuquerque.

Now that he’s back, he’s combining his love for the Duke City and his passion for whiskey, by creating his own so-called Accelerated Whiskey. “Accelerated whiskey is a traditional whiskey that has skipped the aging,” said Feuille.

He is using technology he says he invented and is keeping under wraps. “We created a magic barrel that ages the whiskey several years, in the space of about 6 or 7 days,” said Feuille.

He hopes New Mexicans fall in love with his whiskey, with the goal to shine a light on just how amazing he views the Land of Enchantment. Saturday night was the grand opening of Taylor Garrett Spirits. The distillery is a partnership with Vara Winery.

