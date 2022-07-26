ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque vegan chef challenge and food fight is a month-long event showcasing new vegan menu items created by chefs at local restaurants. As veganism becomes more popular, restaurants nationwide are adding options to accommodate their growing number of vegan patrons.

Food Fight Albuquerque is an all-food event taking place on Thursday, July 28th at the Salt Yards West. There will be a variety of food vendors for people to try including sweet treats and Aguas Frescas. Many of these vendors are participating in the Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge. There will be a DJ and a fun bar for those 21+. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at foodfightabq.com. Part of the proceeds will go to benefit the Misfits of OZ Farm Sanctuary.

Vegan Outreach is an international nonprofit organization aiming to reduce animal suffering by promoting a vegan lifestyle through education and making vegan options more accessible. For more information visit their website.