Albuquerque VA hiring staff to assist in processing new claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Veterans Affairs office is hiring staff to help expedite its claims process. Officials say they are seeing a surge of new claims stemming from recent policy changes.

The VA recently added conditions related to toxic exposure that could have affected military members deployed to places like Afghanistan and Syria. The new positions will help process both existing and new VA benefits claims.

