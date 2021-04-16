Albuquerque US Postal Service worker under investigation for TikToks about homeless people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque postal worker is under investigation after making videos mocking homeless people along his mail route. He then posts those videos on the popular social media app, TikTok. KRQE News 13 does not know who is behind the videos but believes he is a mail carrier and he’s doing this while on the job.

“Well I don’t know what’s more cracked,” said the person filming the TikTok video. “The s*** you’re smoking or your feet?” The videos posted to TikTok are under the name ‘war zone chronicles.’ The person behind the camera mocks the homeless and those struggling with drug addiction and mental illness along the international district in Albuquerque.

“How can this guy be so mean?” says the man who sent News 13 the video clips. He wants to remain anonymous.

That guy appears to be doing all of it while on the job as a U.S. postal worker. The U.S. Postal Service calls the employee’s alleged actions very concerning and said they’ve opened an investigation.

“The videos on TikTok were disturbing,” said Christine Barber with New Mexico Street Safe which is a non-profit aimed at helping the homeless. Barber worries videos like this put people out on the streets at risk of violence.

“He doesn’t realize he’s doing damage with this,” said Barber. “Albuquerque is not that big of a town. Somebody else saw that gentleman in the corner who was kind of ranting they’re going to think ha-ha that was funny, let’s do something else, let’s throw something at him.”

Barber said many of these people suffer from mental illness or drug addiction and it’s wrong to take videos of them like this for entertainment. “These very broken lives that got them to this place that left them on the street where they’re just trying to stay safe and have their own life and here somebody walks up takes a video of them and starts to make fun of them,” said Barber.

A woman, who we’re told is homeless, watched some of the videos herself. She gave her take on it. “All the videos, tell me you are what you are, we out here,” said Serona Gilbert. “I don’t see anything wrong with the videos myself but think if it was you, that’s all I’m saying. Think if it was you. Everybody has feelings so just respect it.”

The original TikTok account appears to have been deleted but it looks like another one with a different spelling was created a few hours ago with the same videos. The U.S. Postal Service sent the following statement after discovering the videos: