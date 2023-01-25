ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

According to the city, the program provides community members, volunteer groups or businesses with “everything they need to safety assist in maintaining a bus stop” of the volunteers choosing. Now, the city says it will be placing custom “Adopt-A-Stop” signs with volunteer groups’ logos on them as a way of saying “thank you” for their service.

Along with the signs, volunteer participants in the city program are also now eligible for “significant discounts” on advertising space at their adopted shelter. Albuquerque has roughly 3,000 bus stops across the entire city. Only a fraction of them are “adopted.”

In order to join the program, the city requires a one-year commitment. The city provides the cleaning supplies in exchange for an agreement to clean the stop weekly, at a minimum. That means a sweep within 40-feet of the bus stop to remove litter and debris, according to the city.

Adopt-A-Stop participants are also asked to remove graffiti and tagging from the stop, or coordinate with the city for additional assistance in its removal. Volunteers also agree to notify their city coordinator of “any other issue of additional maintenance needed” at the stop.

For more information on how to join the city program, click this link to CABQ.gov’s Adopt-A-Stop website. The city says individuals, families, companies, civic groups, schools, church groups, and youth groups are invited to participate.