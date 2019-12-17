Albuquerque UPS driver rejoyces at sight of treats left outside home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It hardly costs anything and takes no time at all, but one woman’s kind act meant the world to a local delivery driver.

“I’ve had a few people leave notes that say thank you, and I’ve had them actually come to the door to say thank you, but never anybody dancing like that. I thought it was great,” said Tandi Paez, a homeowner in Los Ranchos.

Monday afternoon, her Ring Doorbell captured a UPS delivery driver walk up to her home and immediately start dancing and cheering at the sight of treats left outside her door.

“Oh, he was saying, ‘I’ve got some snacks here, Resee’s Peanut Butter Cups, Gatorade, water, he was so excited,” said Paez.

Paez has been leaving out snacks during the holiday season for the last five years.

“There’s so much yuck in the world that I just want to spread some happiness, cheer,” said Paez.

Below the snacks reads a note that says: “Your busy time has arrived, please help yourself to a treat or treats and if you don’t have a delivery stop, stop by anyway and have a treat.”

KRQE News 13 tried to contact the UPS driver in the video but could not reach him ahead of the 10 p.m. newscast.