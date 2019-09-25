Albuquerque unveils Small Business Office offering resources, services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque announced its new initiative to help support new and existing small businesses.

Tuesday evening, Mayor Tim Keller and other business owners cut the ribbon on the Small Business Office downtown. The support center will provide training, networking, and help streamline access to the same programs and incentives as out-of-state businesses.

“It’s designed for basically businesses that are less than 10 people and it can really help you with those things that you’re in desperate need of but are not even glamorous like legal services, accounting service or even how to navigate the city’s procurement code,” said Mayor Keller.

There are 42,000 small businesses in Albuquerque providing 300,000 jobs.