ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Albuquerque is unveiling a newly completed lighting project. Festoon lighting runs along Central bridge between Tingley Drive and Sunset Rd.

City officials say the goal of the project is to keep the public safe, making the bridge more visible, and some charm heading into Old Town. In total, the project cost around $87,000 to install.

The project was completed by Dalkia EDF Group, which included installing eighteen aluminum poles.