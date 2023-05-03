ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Turkish community will be hosting a Turkish Festival happening on Saturday, May 6.

Raindrop Foundation Albuquerque was established in 2010 as a non-profit educational, social and cultural organization. The organization was founded by Turkish Americans who live right here in New Mexico. Their mission is to establish bridges between culture and communities.

The Festival will have delicious Turkish and Mediterranean cuisines. Some of those dishes include shish kebabs, gyros, lahmajoon, gozleme, kofta, salads, olive oil dishes, a rich variety of desserts, pastries, appetizers and many more. There will also be live music, souvenirs and Turkish Artists making hand-crafted Ebru (water marbling).

The festival will be Saturday, May 6 from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. located at Raindrop Foundation Turkish Cultural Center, 7901 Mountain Rd NE Suite A & E Albuquerque, NM 87110. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.