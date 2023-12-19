ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s ‘Treecycling’ program starts next week. It’s a joint effort from the Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD), Parks and Recreation, and the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

The city will be accepting real Christmas trees for recycling starting Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and goes through Sunday, January 7, 2024, at three separate Albuquerque locations.

Eagle Rock Convenience Center – 6301 Eagle Rock NE 505-768-3925

Ladera Golf Course – 3401 Ladera Dr. NW 505-836-4449

Montessa Park Convenience Center – 3512 Los Picaros SE 505-768-3930 (closed Thursdays and Fridays)

PNM Vegetation Management crews and Parks and Recreation staff will turn the trees into mulch. Albuquerque residents can pick up free of charge while supplies last.

Before dropping off your tree, all bags, tree stands, decorations, and lights need to be removed. There is a limit of five trees per resident and no commercial customers will be allowed.

For more information, dial 311, TTY 711, or visit the City of Albuquerque website.