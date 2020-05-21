Albuquerque trash, recycling, large item pick will be collected on Memorial Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department will be collecting trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day. Customers who have their trash picked up on Mondays should put their trash and recycling bins at the curb for collection.

Large item pick up can be scheduled through 311 and will also be collected. The city’s three convenience centers will be open and in full operation on Monday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be open on Memorial Day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City’s Solid Waste Management Dept.’s main administrative office located at 4600 Edith NE will be closed on Monday, May 25 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 26.