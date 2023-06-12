ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will still be collecting trash, recycling, and large items on the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19, 2023. Community members who typically have their trash collected on Mondays should proceed as usual by putting their trash and recycling at the curb for collection.

The convenience centers at Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will remain open and fully operational from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the holiday. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be open with operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most recycling drop-off locations will be open on Juneteenth this year. For a full list of recycling locations, click here.