ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque trash and recycling collection schedule will be altered for the week of Thanksgiving due to the holiday. Those who regularly have their collection day on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday will not be affected, but those with collection days on Thursday and Friday will have an altered schedule for the week.

Trash, recycling, and large item pick-up will not be completed on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 23. Customers who usually have collection on Thursdays should put their bins out for pick-up on Friday, November 24. Customers who usually have collection on Fridays should put their bins out for pick-up on Saturday, November 25. The same one-day shift applies to large items that have been scheduled through 311.

The following services will also be closed on Thursday, November 23:

Montessa Park Convenience Center Reopens on Saturday

Don Reservoir Convenience Center Reopens on Friday

Eagle Rock Convenience Center Reopens on Friday

Cerro Colorado Landfill Reopens on Friday

Albuquerque Solid Waste Department’s main administrative office Reopens on Monday

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center Reopens on Saturday



To view the full list of city closures, click here.