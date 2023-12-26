ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is changing trash pickup times for the new year’s week beginning on January 1, 2024. Trash, recycling and large items will not be collected Monday, January 1 and all collection days during the week will be delayed by one day.
New Year’s week schedule:
- Monday customers will be serviced on Tuesday, January 2
- Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday, January 3
- Wednesday customers will be services on Thursday, January 4
- Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, January 5
- Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, January 6
The Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, January 1. The three locations will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 2. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will be closed on New Year’s day, but will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on January 2.
For more information on city service operating hours you can check this website for the city’s holiday hours.