ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is changing the trash collection schedule for Christmas week. Solid waste facility hours are also impacted.

The city is making the following temporary changes:

Monday customers will be serviced on Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday, December 28

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, December 29

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, December 30

Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock Convenience Centers will be closed on Monday, December 25. The three locations will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will be closed on Christmas but will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on December 26.

For more information on city service operating hours, you can call 311. You can also check this website for the city’s holiday hours.