ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is gearing up for its Annual Holiday Giveaway. It’ll take place this upcoming weekend.
Right now, Toys for Tots has already collected about 6,000 toys. They’ve also received roughly $15,000 in monetary donations to buy toys, but they’re not done yet.
Organizers said they are still in need of nearly 10,000 toys to make sure every kid on their list gets a toy this holiday season.
“Man, it’s not about the toy. It’s about that kid knowing that if they continue to strive and try hard, that they’re getting help when they have nothing because somebody believes in them. We want them to be better; we want them to know we care,” said Paul Caputo with Toys for Tots Albuquerque.
Toys for Tots is still collecting donations. Toys or money can be dropped off at their warehouse on Central and Tramway starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday.