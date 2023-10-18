ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, along with the City of Albuquerque’s Park and Recreation department and elected officials celebrated a big boost to the city’s open space program. The new ordinance, backed by City Councilor Renee Grout, will permanently set aside 3% of every year’s GO bond budget for open space.

The funding will be used to improve and restore existing facilities as well as purchase new land for open space. “This is all this, meaning our open space is something that brings us together in a way that very few things do, right? It brings folks from all walks of life, from all over the city, of all backgrounds together with nature, in a way that supports the ecology in the area,” said Mayor Keller.

The legislation is expected to provide the open space division with $6M in 2025.