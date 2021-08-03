WATCH NOW: Albuquerque to roll out city employee recruitment efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid a labor shortage felt across the city of Albuquerque’s government operations, city leaders are expected to announce new efforts Tuesday to enhance employee recruitment efforts for “high-need” government jobs. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and nearly a dozen other department leaders are planning to detail the new effort at a news conference beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

According to a news release from city officials, the city is “encouraging residents to jumpstart their careers with hiring bonuses, competitive pay and excellent benefits.” City leaders are also expected to give an overview of job openings and each department’s unique recruiting efforts. More details are expected to be announced during the news conference.

Shortly before the state of New Mexico dropped its color-coded, county-by-county reopening system, Albuquerque city leaders mentioned hiring difficulties in late June. At the time, they said it had well more than 500 job openings and was hiring in almost every department.