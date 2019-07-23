Albuquerque to recruit officers from other states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque says it’s done hiring people from other New Mexico agencies.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Albuquerque reached its annual hiring goal last year, pulling in officers from departments in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe and Hobbs. Mayor Tim Keller announced Monday that the city now has time to look for candidates elsewhere.

They will now try to recruit officers from other states. The mayor did not name specific communities the Albuquerque Police Department would target.