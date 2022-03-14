ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states on Monday. The grants will be used to modernize and electrify America’s bus systems and make bus systems and routes more reliable and improve their safety. The grants will help communities buy new technology, electric buses and improve their bus systems.

Through the grant Albuquerque will receive $1,161,100 in funding to rehabilitate its bus washing system at the Daytona Maintenance Facility. The project will improve the safety and state of good repair for the bus fleet and the facility.

“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”