ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is reducing its pay to the team that oversees the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) settlement agreement with the Department of Justice.
According to a news release, APD has now reached 92% compliance with the agreement according to the latest report by the monitoring team.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: FBI: Data breaches and extortion were top internet crimes in New Mexico last year
- Crime: Video: Police respond to shooting at Santa Fe Walmart, chase suspect
- Albuquerque: Construction wrapping up along Mountain Road in Old Town
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 11 – August 17
The city has agreed to pay the team that oversees the agreement $1.1 million for the budget year which is down from $1.6 million in years past.
The city said it will continue to renegotiate the cost as it takes on more responsibility from the monitoring team.