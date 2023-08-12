ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is reducing its pay to the team that oversees the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) settlement agreement with the Department of Justice.

According to a news release, APD has now reached 92% compliance with the agreement according to the latest report by the monitoring team.

The city has agreed to pay the team that oversees the agreement $1.1 million for the budget year which is down from $1.6 million in years past.

The city said it will continue to renegotiate the cost as it takes on more responsibility from the monitoring team.