ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that Albuquerque and communities across New Mexico are increasingly dealing with the harmful affects and crime problems surrounding a rise in fentanyl use. Community leaders are now ramping up the fight against the drug by inviting the public to a major educational summit.

Bernalillo County is partnering with the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Police Department to host a one-day conference on New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. The conference is free and taking place in a couple weeks, in mid-October.

Subject matter experts will be part of the conversation, aiming to give in-depth insight into the issue and what can be done to solve it. Panelists will include health care professionals, law enforcement officials, and community members who’ve been connected to fentanyl use.

The conference will take place on October 13th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Doors open at 9 a.m., one hour ahead of the start of the event.

There will be free parking for this event in the Albuquerque Convention Center. For access to that parking, enter the lot off Marquette Avenue from Broadway Boulevard. Tickets are required for entry. For more information, visit the Eventbrite website for the event.