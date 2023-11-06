ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Park Service is working to preserve the history and symbolism of Route 66, the Mother Road. Albuquerque will work with the National Park Service (NPS) to help preserve that history through a video series.

Albuquerque’s Department of Arts and Culture will get a $30,000 cost-share grant from NPS. The money will go towards a six-part video series called “Albuquerque Neon: The Stories Behind the Signs.”

The videos will take an in-depth look at the iconic neon signs along Albuquerque’s stretch of Route 66. The project will highlight the signs as art, architecture, landmarks, and artifacts, the city says.

The city will work with a local independent producer, Andre Ross, to create the video series. The videos will ultimately be released to the public after completion in 2025 as part of the larger Route 66 100-year anniversary celebration in 2026.