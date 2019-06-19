Albuquerque to celebrate Juneteenth on Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many around the country are commemorating the end of slavery for Juneteenth. Some events are also taking place in Albuquerque.

On this day in 1865, Mayor General Gordon Granger announced the end of the Civil War in Galveston, Texas making all slaves free. There are often Juneteenth festivals and events to honor the day.

In Albuquerque, a free event will take place Wednesday evening on Civic Plaza starting at 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, a DJ, information tables, and a showing of Ava Duvernay’s award-winning documentary ’13th’.

