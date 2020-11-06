Albuquerque The Magazine begin donations to Lobo scholarship fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque The Magazine wants to help the University of New Mexico student-athletes complete their education. Starting this week, $5 from each new subscription will be donated to the Lobo Scholarship Fund. You must enter the code ‘GOLOBOS’ at check out in order to submit your donation.

