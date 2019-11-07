Albuquerque tests out equipment during ‘mock snow day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is getting ready for snow season.

The Department of Municipal Development held their mock snow day on Thursday. The department says it has more than 80 employees, 50 snowplows and thousands of pounds of salt ready.

Employees took a dry run through the streets Thursday as if it were the real thing.

“They’re running their routes today, they’re checking their equipment. They are making sure that their equipment is going to work right, their plows are hooked up, their spreaders are on the back…and they’re looking at the route they run, getting familiar with their routes,” Kevin Sourisseau, Deputy Director of the Department of Municipal Development, said.

While ice and snowstorms don’t hit the city often, when they do, it’s quite crippling with a lot of roads to cover.