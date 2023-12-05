ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Going green is a long term focus for the City of Albuquerque that now includes a pilot project testing food composting. This comes as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan with the goal of composting food and reducing greenhouse gases.

“The Food Scrap Pilot is an exciting program that involves two different scales. A commercial kitchen with about a thousand meals generated everyday and a concessions that does a much smaller scale of production,” said Sandra West, City of Albuquerque’s Sustainable Waste Specialist.

Casa Kitchen from the city’s Department of Senior Affairs, along with the Explora Museum of Albuquerque are taking part in the one-year program. “Through both of those sites we’re able to better understand how to divert food waste to become compost that reduces green gases, it helps build local soils and it supports our city’s climate action plan,” said West.

The city is also working with Little Green Bucket, a local curbside compost collection service to move the freshly made waste byproduct.

The city says since the program’s start in July, they’ve been able to divert 164 cubic feet of material for compost. The city estimates that they have about 112,000 tons of food wasted every year. The anticipate the pilot program will run through June of 2024.