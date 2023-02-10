ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sergio Garcia, 17, has been shooting off arrows for as long as he can remember. An archery club in elementary school sparked his passion over the years.

Now, Garcia often spends seven days a week with bows and arrows.

“It’s my pride and joy. It’s not only a hobby, it’s just kind of part of my lifestyle now.”

The Albuquerque teen is competing this weekend on a national level. One of the few from New Mexico to do so.

“I’m competing with the best of the best, the national ranked shooters, and hopefully, I’m up there on the podium.”

Garcia doesn’t have to travel far for the big competition. Indoor Nationals for USA Archery will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center. While Garcia’s taken part in national competitions before, he believes this could be his moment.

“This year is the year, hopefully, I get really high scores, so I’m on there on the podium.”