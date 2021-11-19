Albuquerque teen shows off skills in national equestrian competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local teen is making waves on the national stage for her skills on horseback. Seventeen-year-old Lauren Jorgensen has worked her way up to a series of prestigious national equestrian competitions in recent months.

The Albuquerque Academy senior has been riding since she was just four years old and now competes in the art of equitation which emphasizes the rider’s form. Jorgensen recently swept a regional competition sending her to the Capital Challenge, a national contest in Maryland.

There, she took second place in a grueling event known as the 3′ 3″ jump seat and placed in the top 20 of another class. “I was going to the last round. I was really nervous, I think I was sitting in eighth, so I moved from eighth to second in the last round and so it was very nerve-wracking. But it was so exciting, and I came out after I heard my score, my trainer was so happy,” said Jorgensen. “So it was a really cool experience.

Next year, Jorgensen is headed to Baylor University where she will join the university’s riding team.