Albuquerque teen pleads guilty in shooting death of friend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque teenager accused of shooting and killing his friend while playing with a gun is pleading guilty. Thursday in court, Judge Cindy Leos said his sentence is in his hands.

“You’re at a point where you can demonstrate to me how you’re going to serve this sentence,” said Judge Leos.

Eighteen-year-old Zachary Hammond told police after a drug deal he was messing around with a gun when he pointed at his best friend’s face and it went off. The teen is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Thursday, Hammond plead guilty to all charges. His sentencing is set for October 29.