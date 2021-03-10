Albuquerque teen installs little libraries across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local 17-year-old is working to better her community one book at at time. “When I was looking at the map of little free libraries, they were all in areas where people could afford to go buy books,” said Bryna Kelley.

The Cottonwood Classical senior installed her fifth little free library in New Mexico on Tuesday at the South Valley Economic Development Center. She says she got the idea early in the pandemic when libraries and other community resources were closing over health concerns.

She wanted to make sure local communities still had access to books so she made it her Girl Scout Award Project. “I loved to read as a kid and I still love to read, and so having that resources in this community I hope it’s something they take advantage of,” said Kelley.

Kelley’s other libraries are in Grants, San Rafael, Taos, and Albuquerque’s International District, all operating with the “take a book, leave a book” model. The next one is slated for another site in the South Valley and Kelley is still looking for one more location.