ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teen Akilan Sankaran is being honored on the global scale for his extraordinary math skills. The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair celebrates the achievements and innovations of teens in STEM subjects around the world. The finalists gathered in Atlanta where the Albuquerque Academy student took top honors in the math category.

“My project centers on this conjecture called the abc conjecture, which is one of the most important unsolved problems in mathematics,” said Sankaran. He was awarded $5,000 for his work.