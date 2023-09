ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old has been formally charged with murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old on the Fourth of July.

Luis Diaz was arraigned on second-degree murder, armed robbery, and two more charges. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Diaz worked with 14-year-old Lorenzo Lovato and 15-year-old Micalas Mclendon to rob Alana Gamboa, who was found shot to death in her car near Kathryn and Columbia.