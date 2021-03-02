Albuquerque team heads to Alaska to compete in food truck competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ll be able to watch three local chefs take their talents from the desert to the frozen tundra of Alaska to compete on the show, “The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska”. Show contestant and chef Marie Yniguez discusses the opportunity and the Querencia Mia food truck.

The Querencia Mia truck offers traditional New Mexican dishes like green chile stew, quesadillas, calabacitas, and posole and is made up of a team including Yniguez, cook Michael Neu, and baker Queneesha Myers. Hosted by Tyler Florence, “The Great Food Truck Race” is heading to Alaska for a six-episode season that will start with seven teams of aspiring food truck owners.

The teams will face challenges along their way, battling each other and the elements to avoid getting eliminated and to win the grand prize of $50,000. Each week the teams will make a stop at a different location to take part in challenges that will test their cooking and business skills as they face grueling weather conditions.

“The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska” premieres on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. MST on Food Network and on Discovery+. For more information on the Querencia Mia food truck, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.