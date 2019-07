ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher is on a roll winning three straight nights on the popular show “Jeopardy.”

Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffranieri not only made his return to the Jeopardy stage Tuesday night–but won big again after all three contestants answered correctly in Final Jeopardy.

Zuffrainieri will get to return to the show for a fourth time Wednesday night on KRQE at 6 p.m.